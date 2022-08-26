Sandusky Highway Patrol investigating fatal car, train crash

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post reported a fatal crash involving a car and a train that took place around 8 a.m. on Campbell Street near North Depot Street.

Officials said the car, a 2018 Kia, was driven by Erica Alley, 36, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no injuries to the operators of the train.

SHPP reported that Alley’s vehicle, while headed northbound on Campbell Street, went around the crossing arms and was struck by the train headed westbound on the tracks.

Sandusky police, fire and EMS assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

