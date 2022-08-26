Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio.

ASHLAND COUNTY:

OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

The Newburg Heights Police Department announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight on Harvard Avenue in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols.

OTTAWA COUNTY:

OSHP, alongside the Port Clinton Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, announced an OVI checkpoint that will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight on Perry Street.

RICHLAND COUNTY:

OSHP announced an OVI checkpoint that will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening, with the location being announced tomorrow morning.

“There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Lieutenant Jason P. Murfield, Mansfield Post commander. “In 2021, troopers made more than 18,000 OVI arrests in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

These checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, said OSHP, stating that another life should not be lost for the “senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

If you plan on consuming alcohol, OSHP asks you to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

OSHP reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.

