2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend(WALA)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio.

ASHLAND COUNTY:

OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY:

The Newburg Heights Police Department announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight on Harvard Avenue in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols.

OTTAWA COUNTY:

OSHP, alongside the Port Clinton Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, announced an OVI checkpoint that will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight on Perry Street.

RICHLAND COUNTY:

OSHP announced an OVI checkpoint that will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening, with the location being announced tomorrow morning.

“There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Lieutenant Jason P. Murfield, Mansfield Post commander. “In 2021, troopers made more than 18,000 OVI arrests in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

These checkpoints are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, said OSHP, stating that another life should not be lost for the “senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

If you plan on consuming alcohol, OSHP asks you to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

OSHP reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Neighborhood not sold on plans for new county jail
Neighbors not sold on county jail plans
shedding a light on homelessness
Groundbreaking for housing to support young adults exiting homelessness
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier
Here’s why your drive to Cedar Point could get a little easier