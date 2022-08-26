2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

University of Texas offers class based on Taylor Swift songs

The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.
The new course is called the Taylor Swift Songbook.(Taylor Swift / Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A professor at the University of Texas at Austin said Taylor Swift’s music uses a lot of the same techniques found in classic poetry, so she decided to base a class around it.

The professor is calling the course the Taylor Swift Songbook.

She says it’s not about celebrity or fame, but about the literary traditions that connect writing over the ages, whether the author is a pop star or a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The professor admits to being a fan but said her goal is to teach students about older material through a contemporary lens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland Hopkins theft suspect
Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?
Colleges, universities, and schools are on alert for monkeypox. The risk of contracting...
Monkeypox has schools on alert
Model of man whose remains were found in 1987
Facial reconstruction shows ‘John Doe’ whose remains were found in 1987 in eastern Ohio
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July