1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a 21-year-old man was arrested after a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Officials previously told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St.

Officials also previously said they believed no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Officials said there is ‘no current threat’ as of 5:50 p.m.

An officer at the scene told 19 News crews a fight broke out at 4:38 p.m. between two men. It was at this point the 21-year-old pulled out a gun before fleeing the area.

Officers were able to find the man in the parking lot of the nearby Chase Bank, located at 3265 W Market St #80.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

