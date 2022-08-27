2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns host Chicago Bears in preseason finale, QB Jacoby Brissett to start

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball during an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball during an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Aug. 27, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is gameday in Cleveland with the Browns hosting the Chicago Bears in the final game of the preseason.

Earlier in the week, head coach Kevin Stefanski said quarterback Jacoby Brissett and most of the other healthy starters will play in Saturday’s game.

This will be the first time Brissett takes the field during a 2022 preseason game. He’s expected to start through the first 11 regular season games during Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

Kickoff is scheduled for approximately 7 p.m.

The regular season for the Browns begins on Sept. 11 with Cleveland taking on Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

