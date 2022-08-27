2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhinoceros doing ‘zoomies’ might be best video you’ll see today

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning was already viewed more than 10,000 times in the hours since it was posted.

The video shows the zoo’s baby rhinoceros Dalia doing the “zoomies,” or energetically running around, it’s pen.

Dalia, meaning “gentle,” was born on July 9 to rhinoceros mother Kibibbi.

The public can regularly view her at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s outdoor rhinoceros habitat.

