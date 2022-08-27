Cleveland police body camera video shows aftermath of deadly shooting at party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to investigate a recent deadly shooting that occurred near East 79th Street and Bessemer.

19 News obtained police body camera footage from the night of Aug. 13.

Officer: “Who shot him?

Man: I don’t f****** know, please go help my brother.”

In the video, officers can be seen arriving on the scene at they work to identify the suspect.

Officer: “Who shot him? who shot him?”

Officers go inside. It’s chaotic, people are screaming, shouting and surrounding the victims on the floor.

Officers are working to administer aid.

One victim is unconscious, the video shows the officer trying to get him up.

Officer: “Hey man, wake up, wake up.”

On the other side of the building, there’s another victim sitting down.”

Witness: “We were dancing and everything and then the fight broke out and they shooting. I tried to move under the table.”

Five people were shot.

Twenty-one-year-old Rohan Smith didn’t survive.

19 News was told the party wasn’t even supposed to go past midnight and that there were security guards there to keep things under control.

Bilal Johnson was there. Days after the shooting, he told 19 News he had a lease agreement with someone else, giving them permission to have the party.

19 News also requested 911 calls from that night. Johnson also made a call to police.

911 Operator: “Are you involved?”

Johnson: “Actually, I rented the spot out to a guy who threw the party. I had left to get away from there. I didn’t see anything per say. I was actually monitoring the situation at first, but then all of a sudden, they started shooting and stuff.”

Cleveland police say no one has been arrested for this shooting.

