2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland police body camera video shows aftermath of deadly shooting at party

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to investigate a recent deadly shooting that occurred near East 79th Street and Bessemer.

19 News obtained police body camera footage from the night of Aug. 13.

  • Officer: “Who shot him?
  • Man: I don’t f****** know, please go help my brother.”

In the video, officers can be seen arriving on the scene at they work to identify the suspect.

  • Officer: “Who shot him? who shot him?”

Officers go inside. It’s chaotic, people are screaming, shouting and surrounding the victims on the floor.

Officers are working to administer aid.

One victim is unconscious, the video shows the officer trying to get him up.

  • Officer: “Hey man, wake up, wake up.”

On the other side of the building, there’s another victim sitting down.”

  • Witness: “We were dancing and everything and then the fight broke out and they shooting. I tried to move under the table.”

Five people were shot.

Twenty-one-year-old Rohan Smith didn’t survive.

19 News was told the party wasn’t even supposed to go past midnight and that there were security guards there to keep things under control.

Bilal Johnson was there. Days after the shooting, he told 19 News he had a lease agreement with someone else, giving them permission to have the party.

19 News also requested 911 calls from that night. Johnson also made a call to police.

  • 911 Operator: “Are you involved?”
  • Johnson: “Actually, I rented the spot out to a guy who threw the party. I had left to get away from there. I didn’t see anything per say. I was actually monitoring the situation at first, but then all of a sudden, they started shooting and stuff.”

Cleveland police say no one has been arrested for this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 Health Alert
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
19 Health Alert
Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio
19 News
Cleveland police body camera video shows aftermath of deadly shooting at party
Hyundai of Bedford
Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership