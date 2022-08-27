Closed through weekend: Large hole opens up on busy Moreland Hills roadway
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Moreland Hills said South Woodland Road will remain closed through the weekend due to a large hole that developed.
Road closure signs and barricades were put into place on Friday near the intersection of South Woodland Road and Chagrin River Road.
“There is a reason they are there,” police shared on Facebook.
Repairs are expected to resume on Monday, according to Moreland Hills police.
