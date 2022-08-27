Closed through weekend: Large hole opens up on busy Moreland Hills roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Moreland Hills said South Woodland Road will remain closed through the weekend due to a large hole that developed.

Road closure signs and barricades were put into place on Friday near the intersection of South Woodland Road and Chagrin River Road.

“There is a reason they are there,” police shared on Facebook.

Repairs are expected to resume on Monday, according to Moreland Hills police.

