Doctors see rise in cervical cancer cases throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cervical cancer cases, both early and advanced stages, are rising in Northeast Ohio.

That’s according to the director of gynecologic oncology at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Robert DeBernardo.

“We have seen a huge uptick in cervix cancer,” said Dr. DeBernardo.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, cases of cervical cancer only rose .1% between 2015 to 2019.

However, Dr. DeBernardo says the noticeable uptick just happened in the last two years and it’s worst in white women.

“The uptick of HPV in our Caucasian population is pretty terrible,” said Dr. DeBernardo.

“The data really was showing that southern white women are demonstrating this increase and there are pockets of Ohio that might as well be the deep south,” said director of gynecologic oncology at MetroHealth, Dr. Kim Resnick.

Dr. Resnick recommends all eligible girls and boys get the HPV vaccine.

She says it’s the No. 1 way to prevent cervical cancer.

For those past the age limit to get the vaccine, make an appointment with your doctor.

“See a gynecologic every year. Period. End of story,” said Dr. DeBernardo. “That way, you don’t have to know am I due for my pap smear? Am I due for my mammogram?”

Dr. Resnick says it takes a team effort to get women to see their gynecologist regularly, especially if they’ve had a bad experience in the past.

However, it could make a life-saving difference and save them from an incredibly painful disease.

