Dry, warming weekend ahead for Northeast Ohio
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Plenty of sunshine today, which will include highs in the upper 70s.
Starry skies tonight will feature lows around 60.
Mainly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will feature a return of scattered showers and humidity amid highs in the 80s.
Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
