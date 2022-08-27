2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dry, warming weekend ahead for Northeast Ohio

By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Plenty of sunshine today, which will include highs in the upper 70s.

Starry skies tonight will feature lows around 60.

Mainly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature a return of scattered showers and humidity amid highs in the 80s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

