East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was indicted Friday on several charges that include, tampering with records, passing bad checks, and theft in office.

Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 12.

The East Cleveland Chief told 19 News that the indictment was a surprise to him and to reach out to his attorney Kimberly Kendall Corrall for further information.

This is a developing story 19 News will any updates when they are made available.

