‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St.

Officials told 19 News as of 5:50 p.m. there is ‘no current threat’.

Officials said they believed no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Officials could not provide any other information.

Officers are still in the area.

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

