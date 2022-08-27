2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon.(Source: MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St.

Officials told 19 News as of 5:50 p.m. there is ‘no current threat’.

Officials said they believed no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Officials could not provide any other information.

Officers are still in the area.

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Heavy police presence at Summit Mall
Cleveland police have identified a vehicle of interest for the duo responsible for stealing a...
Police: Duo wanted for stealing catalytic converter in Cleveland, vehicle of interest identified
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other...
Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky