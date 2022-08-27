Massive flames rip through Ashtabula County barn (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive fire that destroyed an Ashtabula County barn kept emergency crews on the scene for hours as they worked to extinguish the flames.

The Rome Fire Department said crews were first dispatched to the fully-engulfed barn at 6:42 p.m. on Callender Road.

The intense flames were threatening a nearby house and barns, which prompted the Rome Fire Department to call in approximately 35 firefighters and paramedics from surrounding departments for mutual assistance.

Officials said loads of hardwood flooring and a disassembled log cabin were in the barn at the time of the fire.

Cleanup at the scene lasted until after 1 a.m.

The Rome Fire Department said there were no injuries reported and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.