2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Massive flames rip through Ashtabula County barn (photos)

Barn fire in Ashtabula County
Barn fire in Ashtabula County(Source: Rome Fire Department, Ashtabula County Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive fire that destroyed an Ashtabula County barn kept emergency crews on the scene for hours as they worked to extinguish the flames.

The Rome Fire Department said crews were first dispatched to the fully-engulfed barn at 6:42 p.m. on Callender Road.

The intense flames were threatening a nearby house and barns, which prompted the Rome Fire Department to call in approximately 35 firefighters and paramedics from surrounding departments for mutual assistance.

Officials said loads of hardwood flooring and a disassembled log cabin were in the barn at the time of the fire.

Cleanup at the scene lasted until after 1 a.m.

The Rome Fire Department said there were no injuries reported and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhinoceros doing ‘zoomies’ might be best video you’ll see today
19 News
Ohio Gov. DeWine attends Ukrainian Village Festival, parade in Parma
19 News
Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership
Intersection near shooting scene
Man found shot to death during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side