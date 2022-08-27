2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio Gov. DeWine attends Ukrainian Village Festival in Parma

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor traveled to Parma on Saturday to attend the Ukrainian Village Festival and parade.

Gov. Mike DeWine joined local leaders and members of Parma’s Ukrainian community for a noon appearance.

The annual festival celebrates Ohio’s Ukrainian-American heritage and features food, music, and events throughout the day.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

progress is being made
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
Business booming at port of Cleveland
K9 Hope
MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty
3 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home, 1 remains missing