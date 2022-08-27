Ohio Gov. DeWine attends Ukrainian Village Festival in Parma
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor traveled to Parma on Saturday to attend the Ukrainian Village Festival and parade.
Gov. Mike DeWine joined local leaders and members of Parma’s Ukrainian community for a noon appearance.
The annual festival celebrates Ohio’s Ukrainian-American heritage and features food, music, and events throughout the day.
