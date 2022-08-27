2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky

Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other...
Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday.(KLTV)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials.

Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report.

One of the victims told police Guseman was banging on their mailbox and yelling at her fiancé near a house in the 3000 block of Venice Road, the incident report said. Officers were advised there was a gun involved while heading to the home.

Police were informed by the second victim he heard a banging sound outside of his home and saw Guseman banging on the mailbox, the report said. The man told officers Guseman called him a racial slur before telling him to get out of the neighborhood.

Police detained Guseman before determining he wasn’t armed, the report said.

Guseman, who admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the incident, told police he heard a ‘pistol being cocked’ by the man after he was accused of damaging the couple’s mailbox. He then said he went inside his home to get a shotgun, the report said.

Police confirmed the couple did not own any firearms.

Police also spoke to a witness who said he saw the entire incident unfold, matching the story that the couple previously said, the report said.

Police arrested Guseman after hearing the three similar accounts, seeing the damaged mailbox and after Guseman confessed to pointing a shotgun at the couple, the report said. Officers also found the shotgun inside the door of the home, which was ready to be fired.

Officials charged Guseman with four different counts:

  • Ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony
  • Having weapons while under disability, a fifth-degree felony
  • Criminal damaging/endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor
  • Aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor

A plea hearing for Guseman will be held Aug. 30 at 10: a.m. in the Sandusky Municipal Court.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is received.

