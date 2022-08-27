2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Employee shot customer during dispute at Bedford car dealership

Hyundai of Bedford
Hyundai of Bedford(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police said a customer was shot by an employee at a car dealership on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the Hyundai of Bedford dealership on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area. The male was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

During the investigation, police learned that an employee at the dealership fired at the customer during a dispute.

The employee’s gun was initially secured by another manager until police arrived.

Police did not immediately release the identities of those involved.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as police provide additional information.

