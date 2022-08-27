Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night.

According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 930pm, but nobody was injured in the incident.

Police said there have been no arrests made and there are currently no suspects at this time.

19 News has reached out to both school districts for more information.

