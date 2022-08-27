Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning.

The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North Olmsted, around 2:30 a.m.

Diekman led police through Parma, North Royalton, Broadview Heights, Hinckley and Brunswick, Lt. Ciryak said in a press release. Diekman continued to lead police onto I-71 after two attempted uses of spike strips on the black Lincoln she was driving.

The suspect driver exited I-71 and struck a parked car at W. 11th Street and Abbey Avenue.

Two Parma police cruisers were struck during the pursuit.

Police officers took her into custody at W. 11th Street and University Road.

Diekman was charged with one count of failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, officials confirmed, adding more charged will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.