2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder.

On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer Bartek was off-duty when McLoyd shot him during a carjacking on Dec. 31, 2021 in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)

On Aug. 16, the jury trial on the charges for the crime spree began for McLoyd, Jada Hite, 19, and Jermaine Hagwood, 30.

The crime spree included an armed robbery at Happy’s Pizza on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland and several armed robberies of people in Lakewood and Cleveland Heights.

Tamara McLoyd
Tamara McLoyd

Hite, of Euclid, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of failure comply on Aug. 22.

Jada Hite
Jada Hite(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

On Aug. 26, a jury found McLoyd guilty of five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Hagwood was convicted of eight counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault and four counts of having weapons under disability.

Jermaine Hagwood
Jermaine Hagwood((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

“In these five separate aggravated robberies, Tamara McLoyd, Jada Hite, and Jermaine Hagwood terrorized our community and traumatized seven people,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “These three serial offenders deserve to spend a long time behind bars for their gun-toting, spree of violence. With today’s verdict and their upcoming sentences, our community is a safer place.”

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell will sentence McLoyd, Hite and Hagwood on Sept. 27. McLoyd will also be sentenced for Officer Bartek’s murder that day.

