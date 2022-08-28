2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three residents and one firefighter were injured in a Sunday morning house fire in Canton.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m.

Bystanders who called 911 told dispatchers they could see a man trapped on the second floor.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the back of the first floor.

Firefighters said they immediately began to search for victims and were able to rescue all three residents from the burning home.

One man was in cardiac arrest after being removed from the home and was transported to Aultman Hospital.

A second man was pulled to safety from a second story window. He was also transported to Aultman Hospital, where he is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The third resident, a woman, was unconscious, but breathing when found by firefighters. She is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Canton firefighters said the names and conditions of the victims are not being released at this time.

Division Chief Steve Henderson added a firefighter suffered minor injuries during the rescue of the man from the second floor.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

