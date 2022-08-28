2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man convicted of hitting 2 Cleveland police officers with his car

Shannon Wayne Halstead (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty to hitting two Cleveland police officers with his car while trying to flee from a McDonald’s parking lot in August 2021.

Shannon Wayne Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order, signal of a police officer.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia sentenced Halstead to 12 years to 17 and a half years at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

On Aug. 10, 2021, Cleveland police officers were flagged down by the manager at the McDonald’s in the 5600 block of Memphis Ave. for an unconscious man in a car.

Officers, along with EMS, approached the running vehicle and attempted to speak to the male, later identified as Halstead. The suspect woke up, put the car into gear, and began going forward and reverse. Officers ordered him to stop. Halstead then struck two officers with the vehicle and fled the scene.

Halstead was arrested in the area of W. 66th Street and Denison avenue following a chase.

A third officer was hurt while making the arrest.

