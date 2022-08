CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mainly sunny skies Sunday will include highs in the upper 80s and building humidity.

Clouds roll in during a muggy night with lows in the lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday mark the return of scattered showers and storms amid highs in the 80s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

