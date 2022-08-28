Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year’s Ukrainian Village Parade brought out emotions and feelings in Parma.

Gov. Mike Dewine, who made an appearance at the Aug. 27 parade, told 19 News how Ohio is supporting the country during a heartbreaking time.

“We go to all the police departments in the state and say do you have any vests that you’re not using,” DeWine said. “They were very very generous and so we were able to ship those over there.”

Mary Borys, a resident of the area, said her cousins are still in Ukraine.

“I try to talk to them as much as possible give them support,” Borys said. “The main thing is prayer.”

Roman Fedkiw, the Chair of the Ukrainian Village Committee, said this day is near and dear to his heart.

“This is a very big day very important and momentous day for us,’ Fedkiw said.

U.S Senator Rob Portman was the Grand Marshall for the parade.

Everyone at the parade, including Bob Uhler, is doing anything they can to lend a helping hand during the war.

“We donate proceeds to fund Ukraine,” he said.

