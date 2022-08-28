2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This year’s Ukrainian Village Parade brought out emotions and feelings in Parma.

Gov. Mike Dewine, who made an appearance at the Aug. 27 parade, told 19 News how Ohio is supporting the country during a heartbreaking time.

“We go to all the police departments in the state and say do you have any vests that you’re not using,” DeWine said. “They were very very generous and so we were able to ship those over there.”

Mary Borys, a resident of the area, said her cousins are still in Ukraine.

“I try to talk to them as much as possible give them support,” Borys said. “The main thing is prayer.”

Roman Fedkiw, the Chair of the Ukrainian Village Committee, said this day is near and dear to his heart.

“This is a very big day very important and momentous day for us,’ Fedkiw said.

U.S Senator Rob Portman was the Grand Marshall for the parade.

Everyone at the parade, including Bob Uhler, is doing anything they can to lend a helping hand during the war.

“We donate proceeds to fund Ukraine,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 News
Gov. DeWine highlights Ohio’s support for Ukraine during visit to Parma festival
progress is being made
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
Cleveland Harbor, port operations continue to grow
Business booming at port of Cleveland
K9 Hope
MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty