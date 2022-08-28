Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing 2 in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford police arrested a suspect for stabbing and killing two people early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at a house on Magnolia Avenue at 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man bleeding from the head, according to a department press release.

Officers found a 47-year-old man and a 19-year-old man on the ground who suffered stab wounds, the release said.

Officials confirmed the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the 47-year-old as Christopher Pate and the 19-year-old as Christopher Pate. Officials did not confirm any familial relationship between the two.

Police found and arrested the suspect shortly after getting to the scene. Officials confirmed the suspect was transported to the Solon Jail.

The suspect has not yet been identified and officials have not confirmed any charges.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

