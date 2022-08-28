Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.

33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post.

Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.

Melton has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said.

Police said Melton was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans and had a backpack and tote.

Police said she possibly could be found in University Circle or Bedford Heights.

Anyone with information on Melton’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 216-623-5318.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

