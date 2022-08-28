2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17

33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17.
33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.

33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post.

Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.

Melton has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said.

Police said Melton was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans and had a backpack and tote.

Police said she possibly could be found in University Circle or Bedford Heights.

Anyone with information on Melton’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 216-623-5318.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
Bedford police arrested a suspect after stabbing and killing two people early Saturday morning.
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
Lorain elementary school closing Monday due to heat
Firefighters rescue 3 people from Canton house fire