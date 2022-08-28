Police: 33-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Aug. 17
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is missing, and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.
33-year-old Ky Melton has been missing since Aug. 17, according to a department Facebook post.
Melton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds, the post said.
Melton has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said.
Police said Melton was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans and had a backpack and tote.
Police said she possibly could be found in University Circle or Bedford Heights.
Anyone with information on Melton’s whereabouts has been asked to call police at 216-623-5318.
