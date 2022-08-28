Rabid bat found in Lake County, health officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Lake County Health officials, a bat found in Kirtland was recently confirmed to be rabid.

This is the first rabid bat found in Lake County since 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

A Geauga County resident who had contact with the rabid bat has started post-exposure prophylaxis.

“In the case of a known exposure to a bat, or if a bat is discovered in the house while residents are sleeping, the bat should be carefully captured and the Health District contacted to determine if the bat should be tested,” said Bert Mechenbier, Environmental Health Supervisor with the Lake County General Health District.

Mechenbier added there is a mandatory rabies vaccination for all dogs, cats and ferrets over four months of age.

