Watch Cleveland Browns rookie K Cade York drill 70-yard FG during warmups

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as a rookie, Cleveland Browns K Cade York has begun to turn heads. His latest feat is no exception.

York nailed a 70-yard FG during warmups of the Browns preseason finale against the Chicago Bears.

Browns kicker Cade York is casually nailing 70-yard field goals



📹: @ChrisRose pic.twitter.com/BiAv5cvIU7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 27, 2022

Converting kicks from distance has been in York’s repertoire since his college days at LSU, including when he sunk the No. 6 Florida Gators during the 2020 season with a 57-yard game winner.

In the fog. In the swamp. Game winner.



The greatest kicker in school history is going to Cleveland.



pic.twitter.com/riJPrN3Qco — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 30, 2022

York also nailed a 57-yard field goal during the matchup against the Bears with room to spare.

