11 CMSD schools switched to remote learning Monday due to heat

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials announced Monday morning 11 of their schools would be switched to remote learning for the day due to excessive heat in their buildings.

• Bard High School Early College

• Benjamin Franklin

• Charles Mooney

• Facing History New Tech

• Glenville High School

• Mary Church Terrell / Louis Agassiz

• New Tech West

• Newton D. Baker

• School of One locations at Bard, Collinwood, and Glenville

• Stonebrook White Montessori

• Tremont Montessori

CMSD officials added Collinwood High School is closed Monday due to staff absences. There is no remote learning for Collinwood High School students.

