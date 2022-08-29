11 CMSD schools switched to remote learning Monday due to heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials announced Monday morning 11 of their schools would be switched to remote learning for the day due to excessive heat in their buildings.

• Bard High School Early College

• Benjamin Franklin

• Charles Mooney

• Facing History New Tech

• Glenville High School

• Mary Church Terrell / Louis Agassiz

• New Tech West

• Newton D. Baker

• School of One locations at Bard, Collinwood, and Glenville

• Stonebrook White Montessori

• Tremont Montessori

CMSD officials added Collinwood High School is closed Monday due to staff absences. There is no remote learning for Collinwood High School students.

