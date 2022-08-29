19 First Alert Weather Day: More thunderstorms this evening; some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an unsettled start to the day, more thunderstorms are in the forecast tonight.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm activity to our west will move into northeast Ohio after 7:00 p.m.

When the storms arrive, some of them may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

The severe threat will decrease after midnight.

Tonight will also be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s for most of the evening.

The weather will remain unstable even into Tuesday.

Expect plentiful cloud cover, a warm and humid feel to the air, and occasional showers and storms.

The peak timing for showers and storms tomorrow will be before 5:00 p.m.

Good news: tomorrow’s severe threat is lower than this evening’s.

Behind tomorrow’s thunderstorms, we’ll enter into a very calm, quiet pattern.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting plentiful sunshine from Wednesday through the weekend.

Temperatures and humidity levels will be very pleasant during this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.