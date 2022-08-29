19-year-old shot dead near ‘after-hours’ club in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near what Cleveland police are calling an “after-hours” club.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 79th Street.

Cleveland police said the victim and three women left the club before shots were fired at their vehicle, hitting the victim.

The driver rushed to University Hospitals, where police said the victim was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released.

Cleveland police said a search warrant at the club turned up firearms, but there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.