2 killed in Ore. grocery store shooting; suspect believed dead

Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to be the shooter, was found dead on scene.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Oregon responded to reports of an active shooter Sunday night in the area of The Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend.

Police responded to the scene about 7 p.m., KPTV reports.

The shooter is believed to have entered near the shopping center parking lot and fired shots into Big Lots. Then, the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway.

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store, where they shot and killed a second person.

Medics transported the first person who was shot to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police found an additional person they believe to be the shooter dead in the store.

Initial reports indicate that police did not fire any shots at the scene.

This is an active investigation. Police will continue to release information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

