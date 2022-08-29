2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Just over a year ago, 24-year-old Devin Roman’s life was at stake.

On the way to see a friend, he crashed into an electrical transformer outside the U.S. Coast Guard station in Lorain.

His car became engulfed in flames which left him with severe third and fourth degree burns on over half his body.

Without hesitation, U.S. Coast Guard members Kaleb Hersey and Thomas Borden jumped to Roman’s rescue.

“I think we hopped into auto pilot mode,” Borden said. “I don’t think we had any regard to what was going on. We really didn’t wrap our minds around it yet. We just jumped in.”

Both of those heroes were honored with the US Coast Guard Medal on Monday.

This high honor is given to those who performed a voluntary act of heroism in the face of great danger to themselves.

“Seeing somebody who needed help that’s what I signed up to do and help somebody out,” Hersey said.

Roman has a long road to recovery, but his family said he has made incredible strides.

They’re grateful for those two men for giving him a second chance at life.

“I told him it’s only up from here because it’s been one year and he’s standing,” Borden said. “Think about what’s going to happen next year.”

If you’d like to help Roman in his recovery, his family has set up a GoFundMe for assistance with his medical bills.

