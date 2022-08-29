$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning.

The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million.

Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside a home on Magnolia Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found both men on the floor of the home, bleeding profusely.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was transported to Marymount Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the 47-year-old as Christopher Pate and the 19-year-old as Christopher Pate. (Source: Latasha Adams (Cleveland Crime and Remembrance Alert))

Herring was arrested a short time after the murders.

Belinda Hughey and her husband live next door to the Pate family and tell 19 News they are devastated beyond words, “Chris Pate, Jr. and Chris Pate, Sr. were amazing. Everyone on the street talked to Chris, Jr. The lady down the street can’t stop crying, because he was a neighborhood kid. He was our child. The father was the neighbor to dream of. He would do anything. If he cut his grass, he cut ours. They were amazing. We literally asked them to not move, because they considered moving, and then this happened.”

