2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning.

The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million.

Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside a home on Magnolia Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found both men on the floor of the home, bleeding profusely.

The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was transported to Marymount Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the 47-year-old as Christopher Pate and the...
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the 47-year-old as Christopher Pate and the 19-year-old as Christopher Pate.(Source: Latasha Adams (Cleveland Crime and Remembrance Alert))

Herring was arrested a short time after the murders.

Belinda Hughey and her husband live next door to the Pate family and tell 19 News they are devastated beyond words, “Chris Pate, Jr. and Chris Pate, Sr. were amazing. Everyone on the street talked to Chris, Jr. The lady down the street can’t stop crying, because he was a neighborhood kid. He was our child. The father was the neighbor to dream of. He would do anything. If he cut his grass, he cut ours. They were amazing. We literally asked them to not move, because they considered moving, and then this happened.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order
Attendees to Honda's 2012 World Bloc Convention at the company's campus in Marysville, Ohio,...
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio
Daniel Taylor (Source: Ashtabula police)
3rd person convicted in murder of Ashtabula woman
(Source: WOIO)
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car pleads not guilty