3rd person convicted in murder of Ashtabula woman

Daniel Taylor (Source: Ashtabula police)
Daniel Taylor (Source: Ashtabula police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman has now been convicted for her role in the murder of Crystal Garney in September 2021.

A jury found Heather Tinker guilty of tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and gross abuse of a corpse.

Tinker’s bond was revoked and she was taken into custody. She will be sentenced at a later date.

The body of Garney, 46, was found near railroad tracks between Rt. 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township on Sept. 13, 2021.

Ashtabula woman was found murdered on Sept. 13, 2021.
Ashtabula woman was found murdered on Sept. 13, 2021.

The Ashtabula woman was last seen at her E. 14th Street home on Sept. 8, 2021 and reported missing on Sept. 10, 2021.

Earlier this month, Daniel Taylor pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Taylor was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

A third person, Randall Campbell, pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse. As part of the deal for him testifying against Tinker, Campbell will receive 12 months in prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

