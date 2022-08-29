2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations

Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T. Graham Brown at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for the ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon.
By Brandon Robinson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - On the one month anniversary of the deadly flooding that swept through several Eastern Kentucky counties, musicians from across Kentucky and the country are joining together to raise funds for those affected.

On Monday, Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T. Graham Brown at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for the ‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon. The fundraiser is being shown live online in a partnership with Gray Television stations WYMT in Hazard, Kentucky, WKYT in Lexington, and WSAZ in Charleston/Huntington, West Virginia., as part of their work to assist in relief efforts.

Other big names like Trace Adkins, Dillion Carmichael, Lee Greenwood and Tracy Lawrence, along with Kentucky favorites John Michael Montgomery, Walker Montgomery, JD Shelburne and Wynonna Judd, have committed their time and support to the event.

All of the proceeds of the event will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. For more information, or to donate online, please visit the Flood Relief section of WYMT’s website.

At least 39 people have died as a result of the flooding that devastated multiple counties July 29. Hundreds more were displaced from their homes.

“We are proud to partner once again with our friends in country music to aid those impacted by this devastating flood. Money raised during this benefit telethon will be used to help Eastern Kentuckians rebuild. We know this is going to be a long process, and we want to do everything we can to help our neighbors,” WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton said.

T. Graham Brown has taken the lyrics to his song “Hell and High Water” and helped create the “Come Hell Or High Water” T-shirt, which is an outline of the Kentucky Commonwealth punctuated by the words Kentucky Strong! Those can be ordered here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy
2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car
2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Cleveland BBB warns of student loan scam; here are the warning signs
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Greater Cleveland Food Bank in need of donations ahead of winter holidays
neighbors want it cleaned up
Sheffield Lake neighbors want yard cleaned up after mice take over homes