Avon High School wrestler dies from crash with semi-truck

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon High School community mourns the passing of 16-year-old Kaleb Keffer after he died on Aug. 27 from a car accident.

The head-on crash with a semi-truck happened in Sheffield Village on Aug. 23, Sheffield Village Police confirmed.

SVPD Capt. Ryan Sayers said Keffer’s gray 2011 Hyundai Sante Fe and the semi collided in the 2280 block of Abbe Road at 10:14 p.m.

Keffer had to be extricated from the car before he was flown to Cleveland MetroHealth Center with serious injuries, according to Sayers.

He died in the hospital on Saturday.

The driver of the semi was a man in his 30s who was treated at the scene and released, said Sayers.

Sayers said alcohol nor drugs are considered to be a factor in the crash at this point in the ongoing investigation.

Avon Local School District Superintendent Ben Hodge informed Eagle families and staff of the loss of the student on Monday.

Keffer was a junior and a member of the AHS wrestling team.

“As we know from past tragedies, no words can console or explain what the student’s family and our Eagles must be experiencing,” Hodge stated. “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and thoughts for our entire school community, especially our students who we know are deeply impacted. Our high school counselors, County Crisis team, and staff are here to help.”

Hodge said Avon Local Schools will have resources available for students, parents, or staff members who may need help during this difficult time.

A candlelight vigil in Keffer’s honor will be held at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium at 9 p.m. on Aug. 31.

All Eagle students, families, and community members are welcome to attend.

A memorial service for Keffer will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Avon High School will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4.

