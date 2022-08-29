Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash in stolen car pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of causing a deadly crash while driving a stolen car was arraigned Monday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Raymond Francis, 23, Brook Park, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Raymond Francis ((Source: WOIO))

The judge ordered Francis to be held without bond.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Francis fled a traffic stop in the area of Clark Avenue near W. 46th Street in Cleveland.

Troopers said they did not chase the driver and shortly afterwards Francis crashed into another car at Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street.

The driver of the car he crashed into, Annelisa Endress, 28, of Cleveland, died from her injuries.

Francis was taken into custody at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the car Francis was driving, a BMW, was stolen from a dealership in Strongsville during a test drive.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.