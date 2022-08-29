2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland BBB warns of student loan scam; here are the warning signs

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam targeting those who have college debt.

Ericka Dilworth, director of operations at the Cleveland BBB, said she’s seen an increase in cases in the last month of scammers calling people, promising to help lower their student debt.

She said what they are really trying to do is get your personal information.

“It can be difficult for people to pay those loans back,” said Dilworth. “Any kind of situation where payments will be halved, or payments will be completely deferred, people want to believe that’s true.”

Dilworth said in order to protect yourself, never give personal information out over the phone.

She also recommends doing your homework by finding out who services your loan or who your loan consolidator is.

Also, she suggests finding a reliable source to apply for forgiveness programs or loan deferments.

You can apply directly through the U.S. Department of Education.

If a scammer calls you, report it to the Better Business Bureau. Their website is www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.

It could make the difference for someone else who’s vulnerable and trying to get by.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car
2 US Coast Guards receive medal for saving Lorain man from burning car
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Greater Cleveland Food Bank in need of donations ahead of winter holidays
neighbors want it cleaned up
Sheffield Lake neighbors want yard cleaned up after mice take over homes
Task force discovers more than $300K in suspected drugs at Lorain home
Task force discovers more than $300K in suspected drugs at Lorain home