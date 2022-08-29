Cleveland BBB warns of student loan scam; here are the warning signs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam targeting those who have college debt.

Ericka Dilworth, director of operations at the Cleveland BBB, said she’s seen an increase in cases in the last month of scammers calling people, promising to help lower their student debt.

She said what they are really trying to do is get your personal information.

“It can be difficult for people to pay those loans back,” said Dilworth. “Any kind of situation where payments will be halved, or payments will be completely deferred, people want to believe that’s true.”

Dilworth said in order to protect yourself, never give personal information out over the phone.

She also recommends doing your homework by finding out who services your loan or who your loan consolidator is.

Also, she suggests finding a reliable source to apply for forgiveness programs or loan deferments.

You can apply directly through the U.S. Department of Education.

If a scammer calls you, report it to the Better Business Bureau. Their website is www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.

It could make the difference for someone else who’s vulnerable and trying to get by.

