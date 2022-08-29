Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett named No. 11 on NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was recognized as one of the NFL’s elite after being ranked at No. 11 on the NFL’s ‘Top 100′ list Sunday night.

The yearly list put together by the NFL Network ranks the 100 best players in the league based on their performances from last season. This is the second straight year Garrett was named one of the 20 best players in the entire NFL.

A sack master in Cleveland 💪@Browns DE @Flash_Garrett lands at his highest-ranked spot on the #NFLTop100 at 11! pic.twitter.com/VyS01sjxWB — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2022

Garrett was the defensive anchor for the Browns defense, racking up 49 total tackles, 16 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in 2021.

Garrett broke the team’s single-game sack record with 4.5 sacks during the 2021 matchup against Chicago. He also broke the team’s single-season sack record.

The three-time Pro-Bowler earned first-team All-Pro honors and All-NFL honors in 2021.

The DE also was a finalist in the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year race.

"The greatest of my generation, that's what I'm trying to be."



Well on your way @Flash_Garrett ‼️ pic.twitter.com/et10OUkH3G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2022

Garrett joins CB Denzel Ward, who was ranked No. 87, G Wyatt Teller, who was ranked No. 83, G Joel Bitonio, who was ranked No. 55, and RB Nick Chubb, who was ranked No. 33, as the fifth Brown to crack the league’s top-100 list.

The Browns kick off the regular season against a familiar face in former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11.

