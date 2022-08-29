2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic offering appointments for flu vaccines

(CNN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is now offering appointment-only flu vaccinations at several locations.

Patients can either schedule the appointment online at MyChart or by phone.

“Every year thousands of people are hospitalized as a result of the flu. It is a highly contagious respiratory infection that should not be taken lightly,” said Steven Gordon, M.D., chair of the Department of Infectious Disease at Cleveland Clinic.

Click here for additional information and locations.

Also, starting Sept. 1, patients can receive the flu vaccine at most scheduled in-person office visits.

According to Cleveland Clinic health officials, infectious disease experts recommend everyone six months and older get vaccinated for the flu every year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

