Cleveland Clinic offering appointments for flu vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic is now offering appointment-only flu vaccinations at several locations.

Patients can either schedule the appointment online at MyChart or by phone.

“Every year thousands of people are hospitalized as a result of the flu. It is a highly contagious respiratory infection that should not be taken lightly,” said Steven Gordon, M.D., chair of the Department of Infectious Disease at Cleveland Clinic.

Also, starting Sept. 1, patients can receive the flu vaccine at most scheduled in-person office visits.

According to Cleveland Clinic health officials, infectious disease experts recommend everyone six months and older get vaccinated for the flu every year.

