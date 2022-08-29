2 Strong 4 Bullies
Columbus students returning after striking teachers ink deal

Teacher during class with their students.
Teacher during class with their students.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Students in Ohio’s largest school district were returning to classrooms after members of the union representing teachers and other employees approved a contract, ending a strike. The Columbus Education Association’s nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals on Sunday voted 71% to 29% to approve the new three-year contract with Columbus City Schools. The pact calls for 4% raises. It includes plans for building improvements to ensure that spaces are climate controlled, reduces class sizes and offers innovative paid leave benefits. Union members went on strike Aug. 22 and a “conceptual agreement” had been reached Thursday, tentatively ending the strike. The district’s 47,000 students began the school year remotely last week.

