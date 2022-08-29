Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash.

The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash took place.

Cleveland police said the driver was arrested for felonious assault and OVI after Shaker Heights police tracked her down.

The officer was not seriously injured, according to police.

