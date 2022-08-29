East Cleveland police chief suspended after indictment for alleged financial crimes

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of East Cleveland confirmed Monday that Police Chief Scott Gardner has been suspended.

This comes after Gardner was indicted Friday on charges involving alleged financial crimes:

tampering with records

aggravated theft

telecommunications fraud

grand theft

passing bad checks

theft in office

Below is the news release from East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King on Gardner’s suspension:

“The City of East Cleveland has been alerted that a criminal indictment has been returned against the city’s current police chief, Scott Gardner. While we are presently unaware of the facts and circumstances surrounding the indictment, we have a zero tolerance policy for criminal conduct.

Therefore, pending the conclusion of the city’s investigation, Chief Gardner is suspended and placed on administrative leave.”

Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

