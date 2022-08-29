2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

East Cleveland police chief suspended after indictment for alleged financial crimes

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner(woio)
By Avery Williams and Brian Duffy
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of East Cleveland confirmed Monday that Police Chief Scott Gardner has been suspended.

This comes after Gardner was indicted Friday on charges involving alleged financial crimes:

  • tampering with records
  • aggravated theft
  • telecommunications fraud
  • grand theft
  • passing bad checks
  • theft in office

Below is the news release from East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King on Gardner’s suspension:

“The City of East Cleveland has been alerted that a criminal indictment has been returned against the city’s current police chief, Scott Gardner. While we are presently unaware of the facts and circumstances surrounding the indictment, we have a zero tolerance policy for criminal conduct.

Therefore, pending the conclusion of the city’s investigation, Chief Gardner is suspended and placed on administrative leave.”

Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 12 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the indictment. Return for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges

Latest News

A few years ago, the FTC and the DOJ sued Western Union, alleging that the company didn’t do...
Wire transfer scams: How Northeast Ohio victims can file a claim to get their money back
(Source: WOIO)
Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order
Attendees to Honda's 2012 World Bloc Convention at the company's campus in Marysville, Ohio,...
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio
$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son