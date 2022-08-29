Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday.

Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road.

First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his left hip area. He was taken by paramedics to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Mach is charged with felonious assault and he is being held in the Solon Jail.

His hearing was continued until Tuesday, Aug. 29, when the father of the victim appeared in court and asked the judge for a restraining order.

