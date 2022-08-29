2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rounds of storms today and tonight; a few could turn severe

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass remains in place today. A cold front approaching from the west. The set up is there for rounds of thunderstorms. The first round is expected the first half of today. The storms look to be more isolated the second half of the afternoon. The highest risk of rain and storms will be tonight as the cold front gets closer to our area. Any of these storms could produce wind damage. Locally heavy rainfall could be a problem as well. High temperatures today in the 85 to 90 degree range. The low tonight in the 65 to 70 degree range. The cold front rolls through tomorrow. Scattered additional showers and storms in the forecast. Cooler and drier air begins to build in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

