Greater Cleveland Food Bank in need of donations ahead of winter holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Makia Tell goes to a food pantry in Euclid at least once a week.

She said it’s helped her put food on the table for the past few months.

“It’s great for people like me that is on assistance and people who are elderly and can’t get around,” Tell said.

Tells is one of over 300,000 people who depend on food provided by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Food bank officials are worried the shelves of their pantries may not be fully stocked come this winter.

“It is one of busiest times without a doubt... We want to make sure we have supplies and food to make it through this holiday season,” said Karen Pozna, director of communications at Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Pozna said the organization is not receiving federal funding anymore and they have seen a decline in donations as well.

“Typically, pre-pandemic, 50% of what we distributed was donated product that has decreased to 32%,” Pozna said.

That dip has Pozna and others with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank urging you to donate to them so that people don’t go hungry during the cold months.

“If we can help bridge that gap and have one less thing to worry to about... so they can pay their utilities or transportation, then that’s the reason we’re here,” Pozna added.

Whether you donate canned goods or a dollar, Ponza said any and all things are appreciated.

As for Makia Tells, she said life would be a lot harder without the help of the food pantry.

“To donate anything would be great for those who are unfortunate, those who can not make ends meet at the end of the month,” she said.

