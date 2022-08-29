2 Strong 4 Bullies
Large hole opens up on busy Moreland Hills roadway

(Source: Moreland Hills police)
(Source: Moreland Hills police)(Source: Moreland Hills police Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - South Woodland Road, both eastbound and westbound, is back open for non-truck traffic, after a large hole opened up in the road.

The road collapsed on Friday, Aug. 26, at the corner of South Woodland Road and Chagrin River Road.

This is the reason South Woodland @ Chagrin River is closed. That large hole in the road makes it impassable. DO NOT...

Posted by Moreland Hills Police Department on Friday, August 26, 2022

Moreland Hills police said the portion of road that collapsed is still blocked and the road has been reduced to one lane in that area.

Crews from ODOT will remain in the area to monitor and assist with traffic control.

