Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain City Schools confirmed Monday a high school safety officer is on paid administrative leave during an excessive force investigation.

According to a news release, the actions called into question took place Aug. 25 as the officer was responding to a fight between students in the women’s restroom.

School officials said the officer stopped the altercation and “subsequently handled the student’s disciplinary process appropriately.”

Though, cell phone video has emerged showing actions by the officer not included in the initial incident report, the district said.

According to the release, the officer was placed on leave after district officials watched the video.

Below is part of the statement from the Lorain City School District:

“After a full investigation, the district will take any appropriate measures. The district takes the safety and well-being of our students very seriously, and district officials have been in contact with the student and family. In addition, the Lorain Police Department and Lorain County Children Services have been notified of the incident, and the district will cooperate fully as needed.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

