NASA’s Artemis 1 mission launch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA is preparing to launch Artemis 1 at 8:33 a.m. Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The 42-day test flight is is the first in a series of missions that will eventually send humans back to the moon.

The 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed flight around the moon that will test NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft before flying astronauts on Artemis II.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland played an important role in developing and testing the Orion spacecraft, which will fly deeper into space that any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

