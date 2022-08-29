2 Strong 4 Bullies
No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say

Intersection near shooting scene
Intersection near shooting scene(Source: Google Maps)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Man found shot to death during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side

According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo Echols, of Brook Park.

Cleveland police said people in the area reported hearing a fight between two men, then gunshots.

There have been no arrests at this time, and Cleveland police are seeking tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.

